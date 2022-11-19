Winter Sports Preview: Hershey Girl’s Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After going 18-8 in the 2021-22 season, the Lady Panthers are looking to put even more games in the win column this season. Senior Michalee Brownawell explains how competitive the Lady Panther’s Sub District is this year as they will be competing alongside Ogallala, Chadron, Bridgeport, and Chase County in the C1-12 Sub District. To help ensure a wildcard spot the Lady Panthers have set a goal of the number of wins they’d like in the regular season, and that magic number is twenty.

“Our attitudes, just mesh very well, you can definitely tell we’ve been playing for a couple of years together. This year our number one goal is to get 20 wins. After one win, we go down to 19 and we just keep checking them off so we can get that wildcard. Our district is hard, but we are ready for the fight and we’re ready to get after it,” explains Brownawell.

This will be Alex Lowther’s third season as Head Coach of the Lady Panthers, so by now, the girls are familiar with how Lowther operates which makes for much smoother and more productive practices.

“Just clicking right away, our chemistry has been really good. It’s been a really smooth week, knock on wood, I feel like we’ve just gotten right into it. I think being in year three for me has helped a lot as well and the girls really know what to expect right away. Everything that we’re running now just comes to them a lot easier now for sure,” says Lowther.

One thing that will be a huge difference maker this year is having senior Tahlia Steinbeck back out on the court. Last season, Steinbeck suffered an ALC injury so she was not able to compete during basketball season. This season the Lady Panthers will not only reap the benefits of having her talents out on the court, but also her leadership.

According to Steinbeck, the dynamic of the team so far this season has been great. She personally is ready to get back out onto the court and win some games in her last season as a Panther.

“I think overall our team dynamic is really good. We all get along really well which really helps and a lot of us have a lot of varsity experience, so overall I think it’s going to be really good and we work really hard,” says Steinbeck.

The Lady Panthers open up the 2022-23 season at home on December 1st against Perkins County.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.