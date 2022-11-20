24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3

(3TV/CBS 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa.

Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley Road and entering a curve. A 2014 Chevy Silverado was westbound on the same road, approaching 550th Street.

The Ranger allegedly crossed the center of the road and the two vehicles collided head-on.

Three people were injured in the crash.

The 24-year-old driver of the Ranger from Elliot, Iowa was flown to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

A 19-year-old from Lewis, Iowa was a passenger in the Ranger and was sent to CCMH.

The 18-year-old driver of the Silverado from Cumberland, Iowa was also transported to CCMH.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constance Reimers, 65, of Grand Island is facing charges for theft by deception.
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for...
Nebraska military wife fights for unemployment after moving overseas with husband
A North Dakota farmhand is grateful to be alive after being trapped in a grain bin.
‘Very thankful’: Man survives being trapped in grain bin
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Fur the Love of Paws hosts their annual “Soup Fur Paws” event
Fur the Love of PAWS hosts “Soup Fur Paws” event
North Platte Community Playhouse hosts fundraising Christmas sale
North Platte Community Playhouse hosts fundraising Christmas sale
Katrinka
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Katrinka!
Nebraska temps
The theme of this thanksgiving week... Into the 50s