Fur the Love of PAWS hosts “Soup Fur Paws” event

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, Fur the Love of PAWS hosted their annual “Soup Fur Paws” event.

The event was hosted at the D&N event center and consisted of volunteers bringing in soup and deserts. People were allowed to then vote for their favorite soup and the winning family was awarded a trophy.

The event is mainly a fundraising event for the shelter, but also a reminder to get your pets spayed and neutered.

There were also games for kids, as well as a silent auction with items donated from local businesses and people.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.