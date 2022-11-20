Fur the Love of PAWS hosts “Soup Fur Paws” event

By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, Fur the Love of PAWS hosted their annual “Soup Fur Paws” event.

The event was hosted at the D&N event center and consisted of volunteers bringing in soup and deserts. People were allowed to then vote for their favorite soup and the winning family was awarded a trophy.

The event is mainly a fundraising event for the shelter, but also a reminder to get your pets spayed and neutered.

There were also games for kids, as well as a silent auction with items donated from local businesses and people.

