KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Katrinka!

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While she’s not a new kitten, Katrinka sure makes up for it with per spunk. She is an older cat (estimated to be around eight years old) and has gotten along well with other cats. She was found with a collar, but no one has claimed her. She is just like the rest of us, looking for a nice warm home for the winter. She agreed to keep your lap warm as long as you feed her and love her.

Katrinka
Katrinka(Ian Mason/KNOP)

You can call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780 to schedule an appointment to meet her, or some of her fantastic friends! You can also visit the North Platte Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

