Large Police presence seen in at standoff in northwest North Platte

A large police presence has been seen near South Buffalo Bill Avenue and West A Street in North Platte.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska State Patrol and the North Platte Police Department responded to a standoff near South Buffalo Bill Avenue and West A Street in North Platte.

According to a reporter on the scene, dozens of officers in the area are armed. A man, barricaded inside his house, can be seen yelling threats at the police.

Witnesses said the man inside the house began acting strangely around noon.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to knopnews2.com for the latest updates and information.

