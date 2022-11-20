North Platte Community Playhouse hosts fundraising Christmas sale

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday the North Platte Community Playhouse hosted a Christmas sale to help fundraise for their upcoming year.

This event has been on hiatus over the past few years due to health restrictions, but it’s back and now better than ever.

The event also included the ability to tour homes decorated for the Christmas season.

An organizer, Connie Madison, told KNOP she loves helping the playhouse and the Christmas season.

“We’ve brought in over 200 and some thousand dollars for them in the past for having this get together and tour of homes. We just build it up and people come.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.