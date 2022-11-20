North Platte hosts unified bowling tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte High School hosted a unified bowling tournament on Saturday at Wild Bill’s to round out the regular season for the unified bowling team.

Schools from around the region showed up for the fun that started with 3 games of bowling to seed the teams before they were split into two brackets to compete in a tournament style format.

Unified bowling is a sport sanctioned by the NSAA with a partnership with the Special Olympics, where teams are comprised of one Special Olympics Athlete, and two partners. The team alternates who bowls each frame with the athlete taking 4 frames, while the partners take 3 each. Scores are determined by total number of pins knocked over in three games, with the highest total being declared the winner.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.