NPCC Women’s Basketball drops game to Northeast CC

NPCC vs NECC Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC Knights Women’s Basketball Team dropped their regular season home opener Saturday against Northeast Community College 77-49.

The Hawks led this one 34-16 at the half, and they didn’t look back in the second half, as they found the basket early and often. Four Hawks finished the game in double figures, with Freshman Allison Richards leading the way with 17 points.

NPCC’s (2-6) next game comes next Saturday where the Knights will travel to Council Bluffs, Iowa to take on Iowa Western Community College at 3 p.m.

