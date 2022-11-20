Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a nightclub.

Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m.

Police say the suspect is in custody at the hospital but has not yet been identified publicly, as of Sunday morning, according to KKTV.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constance Reimers, 65, of Grand Island is facing charges for theft by deception.
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for...
Nebraska military wife fights for unemployment after moving overseas with husband
A North Dakota farmhand is grateful to be alive after being trapped in a grain bin.
‘Very thankful’: Man survives being trapped in grain bin
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Adrian Cruz says Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies mistook him for the suspect, beat him up...
Man claims deputies mistook him for suspect under pursuit, beat him
The man's lawyer says there are circumstances where officers act beyond the law, and he feels...
Man claims he was wrongfully detained in relation to police pursuit
The Japanese government says the ICBM has the potential to reach anywhere in the United States...
North Korea: Kim Jong Un oversees ICBM test with daughter