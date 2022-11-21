Hitchcock County claims first football state championship

The Falcons pose with their first state championship trophy after they defeated Howells-Dodge Monday morning.(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock County took down the top-seeded Jaguars of Howells-Dodge 22-12 in the D-2 State Championship game on Monday morning at Memorial Stadium to claim their first football state championship in school history.

The Falcons jumped out to an early lead on the Jaguars scoring on their first possession six minute into the first quarter on a Keynan Gaston touchdown run. Howells-Dodge was quick to answer though as they found the end zone on a six yard Lance Brewster carry.

The Jaguars would take a 12-8 halftime lead on the Falcons after Jestin Bayer took it in from three yards out. In the second half, the Falcons struck quickly on the opening possession as Gaston found Trent Kisker on a 45 yard pass and Hitchcock County was back in front.

That was all the Falcons needed as the defense stepped up big to force a fumble late in the third quarter. Then later in the 4th a turnover on downs gave the Falcons possession near the red zone. Drew Scott would seal the deal with a 1 yard touchdown run that was confirmed after review, and the celebrations were on for Hitchcock County.

The Falcons finish off their first title season with a perfect 13-0 record, and by handing Howells-Dodge their first loss since October 30th, 2020. The loss for the Jaguars brings their 25 game win streak to an end.

