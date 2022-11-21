Indianola man seriously injured in hunting incident

RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - An Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident at about 5 p.m. Nov. 20 in Red Willow County.

The 20-year-old was accidentally shot by a rifle belonging to a 54-year-old male who was following him and another hunter up an embankment. The man was flown to Bryan West Medical Trauma Center in Lincoln for treatment of his injuries.

This is the fourth hunting incident reported in 2022 and the third in three days. A Hickman man was injured on Friday in Buffalo County and an Omaha man was injured on Saturday in Saunders County.

In comparison, eight hunting incidents resulting in personal injury were reported in 2021 and five incidents were reported in 2020.

The November Firearm Deer season closed Nov. 20.

Game and Parks is investigating the incident.

