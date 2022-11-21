Kenny Chesney to make stop in Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kenny Chesney announced his I Go Back 2023 tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in May.

Chesney will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 13.

Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

He will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini, a three-time GRAMMY nominee. Ballerini enlisted Chesney for her No. 1 “half of my hometown,” which won the 2021 Country Music Association Vocal Event and Video of the Year Award and was nominated for the 2022 CMA Single of the Year.

I Go Back 2023 is going to be so awesome,” Chesney raves, “To be able to take this music to where it comes from? To have Kelsea Ballerini out there with me, maybe even singing ‘half of my hometown’? It’s going to be a tour unlike any other – and I can’t wait.”

