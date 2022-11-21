Mild temperatures with mainly sunny skies Monday; Remaining mild and dry Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cold week last week, there will be a change Monday and most of this holiday week with mild temperatures and nice conditions.

With a high pressure system on top of us, this will allow for us to see beautiful conditions for the Thanksgiving travel plans or for that last-minute errands to run with highs getting into the 50s with winds ou of the northwest about 5 to 15 mph. As we get into the overnight hours, temperatures will tank into the 10s and 20s with mainly crystal clear conditions and winds shifting out of the south and east.

Nice and mild conditions are in store for the area Monday (Andre Brooks)

As we continue into the rest of the holiday week, temperatures on Tuesday into Wednesday will go up into the mid 50s to low 60s with dry conditions still around and a breeze out of the south about 5 to 15 mph. As we get into Wednesday night into Thursday, a cold front will push through and this will allow for temperatures to drop down into the 40s on Thanksgiving. No precipitation is expected during Thanksgiving. During Black Friday weekend, temperatures then increase once again into the upper 50s to mid 60s with mainly sunny skies still around for those holiday shopping plans.

Mild through Wednesday, then a slight cooldown Thanksgiving (Andre Brooks)

