Police stand-off in west North Platte ends

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By NBC Nebraska News 2 and Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Following a tense afternoon, a police standoff ended in North Platte around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses claim that a man came out of his house around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday with a rope around his neck and a water gun and tried directing traffic.

Shortly after, witnesses claimed the man got a golf club and tried hitting cars with it. Officers were contacted shortly after noon. When they arrived the man was brandishing a golf club and retreated inside his home.

The Lincoln County Sheriffs Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted the North Platte Police Department when responding to the incident.

The man could be seen throwing objects at responding officers. A windshield on one of the patrol cars was cracked. Many windows of the house were broken by the time a reporter got there, and the back door was left ajar. A clock could be seen in a tree with an oven door propped up against it, various items were draped across the property and a box was on the roof of the man’s house. Rope could be seen on the street.

North Platte stand-off yard
North Platte stand-off yard(Ian Mason/KNOP)

Investigators cut the power to his house. Officers reportedly asked if the man had any demands and he requested cigarettes.

North Platte stand-off clock in a tree
North Platte stand-off clock in a tree(Ian Mason/KNOP)

According to an official press release, “Attempts to create a meaningful dialog with the man were unsuccessful. Chemical agents were deployed during the incident and officers were able to talk the man into surrendering around 10:30 p.m. The 33-year-old man was taken into Emergency Protective Custody and transported to Great Plains Health.

North Platte stand-off door
North Platte stand-off door(Ian Mason/KNOP)

The press release also noted that there was an unauthorized unmanned aircraft trespassing during the event, which is in violation of Nebraska State Statute 28-521(2). Officials added, “That matter will be investigated independently, and anyone having information concerning the unmanned aircraft is encouraged to contact the police department.”

The next morning, items could still be seen strewn across the property.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constance Reimers, 65, of Grand Island is facing charges for theft by deception.
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
Woman injured in crash wants to thank those who helped her survive
Woman injured in car crash on I-80 thanks those who helped her survive
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team picked up its sixth straight home sweep with a 25-22, 25-20,...
No. 6 Huskers finish strong in sweep of 19th-ranked Boilermakers

Latest News

KNOP Base Map 11-21-2022
Mainly dry and slightly mild for Thanksgiving week
From left to right: Col. Bolduc, Lt. Stahl, Frank Axiotes, Shelley Axiotes, Zack Axiotes, and...
Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal
A robbery warrant is out against Okafor.
Arrest warrant out for former UNK football player
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days