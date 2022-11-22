Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught. (Source: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KOCO) – A person accused of shooting four people to death on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma is on the run from police. A fifth person was injured and flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

“They all know each other,” Captain Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation explained, adding it’s unclear if they’re related or co-workers.

OSBI said men and women were among the victims, but their ages have not been released.

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.

“At this point, we have a suspect in mind. We have no information specific to be able to share that information at this point,” Florence said.

The quadruple homicide happened on a marijuana farm that is around 10 acres but didn’t clarify exactly where it took place.

Investigators will work to determine if the grow operation was licensed and legal.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police standoff ended in North Platte, near South Buffalo Bill Avenue and West A Street,...
Police stand-off in west North Platte ends
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
Woman injured in crash wants to thank those who helped her survive
Woman injured in car crash on I-80 thanks those who helped her survive
The Falcons pose with their first state championship trophy after they defeated Howells-Dodge...
Hitchcock County claims first football state championship
Constance Reimers, 65, of Grand Island is facing charges for theft by deception.
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

Latest News

On Sept. 25, 2020, Fred Axiotes of Elkhorn witnessed a three-vehicle crash while driving on...
Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal
Gun found outside North Star High School; student taken into custody
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits