Husker Football prepping for rivalry game vs. Iowa

By Ryan Valenta
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph and several players spoke with the media Tuesday before they travel to Iowa City to play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday.

The Huskers and Hawkeyes will battle for the ‘Heroes Trophy’ for the 12th consecutive year, which the Hawkeyes hold the advantage in the series with an 8-3 record, including winning the past 7 contests.

The past four matchups, dating back to 2018, have been decided by one score, a theme plaguing the Huskers for the past few years.

The Huskers are looking for their first win against Iowa since 2014 where they won on the road at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Nebraska (3-8) couldn’t hold onto a late lead against Wisconsin last Saturday, and with the loss, must win to avoid losing 9 games in consecutive years. Bo Pelini was in his last year as Nebraska Head Coach the last time the Huskers beat Iowa.

Kickoff is slated for Friday at 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

