Joseph prepares for last game as Nebraska’s Interim Head Football Coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph has one more game as Nebraska’s Interim Head Football Coach. He spent time reflecting on this season during a press briefing Tuesday.

Joseph said he thinks the Huskers are a better team now and he wouldn’t trade the memories he made this season for anything.

“I think they’re better now than when I found them,” Joseph said. “I think they’re a better team, a more confident team. I know they haven’t gotten the wins but I think they’re better people right now. They can see the growth in themselves and I can see the growth in them.”

Joseph took over as the interim head coach in mid-September. He’s gone 2-and-6 in that span.

“I think the toughest thing is that we haven’t been able to get it done and finished the way I wanted with wins,” Joseph said.

After Friday’s season finale vs Iowa, Joseph said, “I’m going to be on my couch until I get a phone call.”

Joseph plans to take time off, be with his family and wait to hear from Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

Players say they don’t know who the next coach will be, and the question keeps coming up - at class, with family and around town.

Joseph said that one of the biggest lessons he learned this year was to stay off of twitter.

“Some of these dudes on twitter - they should worry about their own jobs,” Joseph joked.

