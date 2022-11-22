Mild with nice conditions for Tuesday; Remaining pleasant during the Thanksgiving period

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a mild and fantastic Monday, that trend will continue into the day Tuesday into our Thanksgiving time period.

During the day Tuesday, conditions are going to be nice with sunny skies and the temperatures will be in the 50s, which is slightly above average for this time of year, with a slight breeze with winds around 5 to 10 mph. During the overnight hours Tuesday, temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with mainly crystal clear conditions with winds light and variable.

Mild and terrific conditions are in store for us Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

As you are making that getaway to your Thanksgving destinations and getting those desserts and dishes prepped, conditions for Wednesday will remain nice and slightly unseasonably warm with highs in the 50s with nothing sunshine. On Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a weak cold front moves through and this will allow for the conditions to be slightly cooler for Thanksgiving. This cold front could provide some light precipitation for Wednesday night into the Panhandle, but we will keep you posted. As you get that Thanksgiving meal completed and ready to dig on in, temperatures will get into the upper 40s to low 50s with sunshine and slightly breezy conditions.

Overall decent Thanksgiving conditions (Andre Brooks)

