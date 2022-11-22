Savaltion Army looking for bell ringers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Christmas time approaching, the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells for the Christmas season. Volunteers will endure two-hour shifts, and they will have several locations to volunteer at. The locations include Bomgaars, District 177 Mall, Gary’s Super Foods located on 4th Street, Walmart, and Hobby Lobby.

The proceeds help families not only during the Christmas season but also help the Salvation Army serve families throughout the year. For more information on how to volunteer, visit the website to sign up. If you want to donate online, you can visit their other website as well.

