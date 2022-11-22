Savaltion Army looking for bell ringers

Salvation Army looking for bell ringers
Salvation Army looking for bell ringers(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Christmas time approaching, the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells for the Christmas season. Volunteers will endure two-hour shifts, and they will have several locations to volunteer at. The locations include Bomgaars, District 177 Mall, Gary’s Super Foods located on 4th Street, Walmart, and Hobby Lobby.

The proceeds help families not only during the Christmas season but also help the Salvation Army serve families throughout the year. For more information on how to volunteer, visit the website to sign up. If you want to donate online, you can visit their other website as well.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police standoff ended in North Platte, near South Buffalo Bill Avenue and West A Street,...
Police stand-off in west North Platte ends
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
Woman injured in crash wants to thank those who helped her survive
Woman injured in car crash on I-80 thanks those who helped her survive
The Falcons pose with their first state championship trophy after they defeated Howells-Dodge...
Hitchcock County claims first football state championship
Constance Reimers, 65, of Grand Island is facing charges for theft by deception.
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

Latest News

On Sept. 25, 2020, Fred Axiotes of Elkhorn witnessed a three-vehicle crash while driving on...
Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal
A photo included in the Department of Labor Court filings of a PSSI employee working in the...
Feds ordered to share information on child labor case
Stolen gun found outside North Star High School; student taken into custody
Overall decent Thanksgiving conditions
Mild with nice conditions for Tuesday; Remaining pleasant during the Thanksgiving period