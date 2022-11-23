Huskers visit pediatric patients at Madonna Hospital

Chase Androff (left) and Nate Boerkircher (right) play catch with a patient
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Husker Football Team took time to visit with pediatric patients at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.

The Husker squad at Madonna consisted of most of the tight end squad, from senior Travis Vokolek, to several red-shirt freshmen. They visited the pediatric department to visit, play catch, and be kids again with the pediatric patients.

“For us to be able to get back in here, it’s huge,” said James Carnie, a red-shirt freshman tight end. “I love being out in the community, and this is a great way for us to give back.”

The pandemic prevented the Huskers from visiting the past two years, but the players and the staff were happy to be back.

“It’s so good to have them back. It’s a sense of normalcy, and we’ve really missed the traditions we’ve had,” said Kelly Bolz, an Occupational Therapist at Madonna. “It’s fantastic to see the guys again.”

Bolz has worked with Madonna for almost 18 years and she said she could see the smiles of the kids beaming through their masks.

In addition to Madonna, other Nebraska players also visited Bryan Health and CHI Health.

