Mild and mainly sunny Wednesday; Cooler, but remaining dry Thanksgiving

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm start to the week, the trend will continue for our Wednesday, but we will see some changes as we get into Thanksgiving.

With a southerly flow still around for those last minute Thanksgiving errands or traveling, this will allow for us to see mild conditions for Wednesday with highs in the 50s and we will see nothing but sunshine for the daytime. But as head into the overnight hours into early Thanksgiving morning, a cold front will be moving through and this will increase the cloud cover around here and some areas in the Panhandle could see some slight precipitation chances, mainly in the form of snow as lows will dip into the 20s and 30s, but any precipitation will be very light.

A mild and mainly sunny Thanksgiving planning period (Andre Brooks)

In the wake of the cold front, Thanksgiving will be slightly cooler as a northwesterly flow will overtake the area and this will allow for temperatures to drop into the 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions with wind speeds around 10 to 25 mph. So this year, Thanksgiving is good to go. As we head into Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend, temperatures then shoot up into the 50s, as we will acquire a southerly flow around the area.

Partly cloudy and cool Thanksgiving day (Andre Brooks)

