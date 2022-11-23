NPCC Men’s Basketball host Hastings JV

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-3 NPCC Men’s Basketball Team host the Hastings College Broncos JV Men’s Basketball Team. The Knights come into the game against the Broncos on a three-game losing streak and are hoping to snap the streak with a win against Hastings.

Hastings College JV brings with them a North Platte native and Saint Pat’s graduate, freshman Jack Heiss. During his senior season with the Irish, Heiss helped lead the green and white to a state title. Now, back in North Platte in front of his hometown crowd, he hopes to lead the Broncos to a win on the road.

After the first half of play, the Knights went into the locker room with a 48-36 lead over the Broncos. Leading the Knights in the first half was Davion Evans with 17 points, and leading Hastings was Heiss with 10 points.

The Broncos rallied back in the second half. The game came down to the final seconds, but in the end, the Knights were able to come away with the three-point win. The final score was 98-95 North Platte.

Leading the Knights in scoring for the game was Ramiah Adedigba with 23 and leading Hastings was Airan Lopez with 22.

The Knights return to action on December 2nd at home against Eastern Wyoming College.

