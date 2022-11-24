Lincoln County Counselor wins Counselor of the Year in Nebraska

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Kara Hahn, the counselor at Jefferson Elementary, received the Nebraska Elementary Counselor of the Year award. The Nebraska School Counselor Association selects a counselor of the year for elementary, middle, and high school each year.The elementary school winner was from Lincoln County.

“I was very, very surprised, and it was very humbling,” Hahn said. “I wasn’t expecting that along I got the email to attend the conference the following week, and they announced it at the conference.””I couldn’t do it without everyone else. I’d like to give a special thank you to all the teachers and administration in student services because I couldn’t perform my job duties without all of them; they help me to become the counselor that I am.”

Mrs. Hahn was the only counselor from the North Platte Public Schools District this year that got the award. She also looks forward to continuing to help the students at her school and serve her community.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska volleyball player give a teammate a high five during the Huskers' sweep over Indiana.
Kubik, Knuckles passing on extra season with Huskers
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Mickey Joseph
Joseph prepares for last game as Nebraska’s Interim Head Football Coach
A police standoff ended in North Platte, near South Buffalo Bill Avenue and West A Street,...
Police stand-off in west North Platte ends
The Falcons pose with their first state championship trophy after they defeated Howells-Dodge...
Hitchcock County claims first football state championship

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 11-22-2022
A cooldown for Thanksgiving, but back to sun and warmth this weekend
Second recipient of the REACHGrants given by Fat Dogs
Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:2
Chase Androff (left) and Nate Boerkircher (right) play catch with a patient
Huskers visit pediatric patients at Madonna Hospital
Huskers visit Madonna
Huskers visit Madonna