Lincoln County Counselor wins Counselor of the Year in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Kara Hahn, the counselor at Jefferson Elementary, received the Nebraska Elementary Counselor of the Year award. The Nebraska School Counselor Association selects a counselor of the year for elementary, middle, and high school each year.The elementary school winner was from Lincoln County.

“I was very, very surprised, and it was very humbling,” Hahn said. “I wasn’t expecting that along I got the email to attend the conference the following week, and they announced it at the conference.””I couldn’t do it without everyone else. I’d like to give a special thank you to all the teachers and administration in student services because I couldn’t perform my job duties without all of them; they help me to become the counselor that I am.”

Mrs. Hahn was the only counselor from the North Platte Public Schools District this year that got the award. She also looks forward to continuing to help the students at her school and serve her community.

