Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:2

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Each spring and fall, REACH grants are available to North Platte Public School teachers to fund innovative approaches to teaching. The grant program is designed to assist where regular classroom and school budgets fall short.

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number two to Keleigh Berg, who is currently the speech pathologist teacher at Lincoln Elementary. With the money, Berg is going to start the Lincoln Coffee Cart, which enables the students to do everything from taking orders to actually delivering the coffee. She wants this to help the students learn linguistic skills, organizational skills, management skills, team building, and other skills that will help them become leaders.

“We’re focusing on being able to get the kids to go out and meet different people and teachers that they may not know, and they’re kind of the ones that run it when it’s restaurant style; they set up, they take orders, they read the orders off, and they deliver everything, so yeah, it’s kind of skills built into it,” Berg said.

