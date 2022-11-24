Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:2

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Each spring and fall, REACH grants are available to North Platte Public School teachers to fund innovative approaches to teaching. The grant program is designed to assist where regular classroom and school budgets fall short.

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number two to Keleigh Berg, who is currently the speech pathologist teacher at Lincoln Elementary. With the money, Berg is going to start the Lincoln Coffee Cart, which enables the students to do everything from taking orders to actually delivering the coffee. She wants this to help the students learn linguistic skills, organizational skills, management skills, team building, and other skills that will help them become leaders.

“We’re focusing on being able to get the kids to go out and meet different people and teachers that they may not know, and they’re kind of the ones that run it when it’s restaurant style; they set up, they take orders, they read the orders off, and they deliver everything, so yeah, it’s kind of skills built into it,” Berg said.

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you want to nominate a teacher that is deserving of the Reach grant and should be featured on our Reaching One Classroom at a Time segment, submit their names here.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

