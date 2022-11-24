Runners gather for Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5k

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Rec Center hosted the annual Turkey Trot 5k and Family Mile on Thanksgiving morning.

More than 200 runners participated in the annual even which sees a large turnout thanks to holiday visitors and families participating.

“I know that because of the holiday season,” said Race Director Tim Oneill, “and what we have with Thanksgiving that this is probably one of the larger ones, I know that we are over 200 people today, so for us in a small community that’s a pretty good sized race.”

Runners were greeted by a brisk morning with a steady cool wind to make the conditions a bit tough, but all involved dressed for the conditions and made sure to stay warm while outside.

The run is a part of the Platte River Fitness Series designed to get people in Lincoln County active through a series of Fun Runs throughout the year.

