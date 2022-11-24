Winter Sports Preview: North Platte Girl’s Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After going 12-10 in the 2021-22 season, the North Platte Girl’s Basketball Team looks to make a little more noise this season.

According to Head Coach Tyson Hammond, who is entering his fifth season coaching the girls, the team was very young last season. However, on the bright side, that young team did get some valuable court time. And while the team is still fairly young this year, they look to put their experience to good use.

Two players in particular that Hammond is expecting big seasons from are Seniors Emily Hansen and Jaden Ouderkirk.

“Emily Hansen and Jaden Ouderkirk both played as role players for us last year and they’ll step into bigger roles this year. We think they’re gonna have really great season’s for us and we’re excited for their chance to get out on the floor and do the things that they do,” says Hammond.

So what is the identity is this 2022-23 Lady Dawgs team going to be? Well, Hammond says it starts with defense first, and a positive attitude.

The thing that we control more than anything is how we guard people and how hard we play. When we play with a good attitude and good effort, especially on the defensive end and we try to pressure people, that makes everything better. Making them miss the shots happens throughout the course of the game and a year, and if defensively you can be really good and really solid with what you do that usually gives you a chance to compete,” explains Hammond.

The ultimate goal of the Lady Dawgs is to host the District Tournament and make it to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Turning that goal into a reality at the end of the season starts by hosting Lincoln Northeast.

“A very talented team and probably have a really good chance of being a State Tournament Team this year. For us, it’s always one game at a time, and at the end of the year when you look at your record and your power points one game probably didn’t mean any more than any of the others. So we start the year with game one and Lincoln Northeast is really the only one that matters right now,” says Hammond.

The Lady Dawgs open up the season at home against Lincoln Northeast on December 1st.

