Accident at Second and Jeffers causes car to flip

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to an accident on Wednesday afternoon after a three-car crash resulted in one car flipping onto its side.

Authorities said a Hyundai was traveling northbound, turning from Jeffers Street onto Second Street, when it was struck by a car heading southbound. The Hyundai flipped and hit another car, which was stopped at the intersection.

Police said all cars were using seat belts and air bags properly deployed.

Two of the cars needed to be towed, but the third car was able to drive away from the scene.

No citations were issued at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.