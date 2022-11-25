Huskers vs Hawkeyes in annual Black Friday contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska completes its 2022 season on Friday when the Huskers square off against Iowa in the schools’ annual Black Friday clash. Game time at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium is set for shortly after 3 p.m. with television coverage on BTN.

Nebraska heads into the contest with a 3-8 overall record and a 2-6 mark in Big Ten play. The Huskers suffered another close setback on Saturday, when Wisconsin escaped Lincoln with a 15-14 victory. Nebraska held a 14-3 edge heading into the final quarter, but the Badgers engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives for the victory. The loss marked Nebraska’s fifth loss this season by seven or fewer points, including four in Big Ten play.

Iowa comes into the contest playing its best football of the 2022 season. The Hawkeyes have won four straight games to put themselves into position for a second straight Big Ten West Division crown and a trip to the Big Ten Championship game. Iowa stands at 7-4 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play, and a victory on Friday will clinch the Hawkeyes a spot in the conference title game in Indianapolis on Dec. 3.

Iowa is paced by one of the nation’s top defenses, allowing just 13.5 points and 273.3 yards per game. The Hawkeye defense has held nine of 11 opponents to 13 or fewer points this season, while scoring four defensive touchdowns.

The teams will battle for the Heroes Trophy for the 12th consecutive season on Friday afternoon. Iowa has won the past seven meetings in the series. The games in recent seasons have been close, with the Hawkeyes winning by a touchdown or less each of the past four years.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.