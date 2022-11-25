Murder investigation underway in Imperial

A teen is in custody after an overnight shooting in Imperial
A teen is in custody after an overnight shooting in Imperial(AP GraphicsBank)
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IMPERIAL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Imperial.

The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting overnight at a residence in the 100 block of 12th street in Imperial. A victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jesse Krausnick was transported to the hospital in Imperial, but passed away shortly after arrival.

A suspect, identified as 19-year-old Tristan Ferguson was taken into custody by the Imperial Police Department at the scene. The Imperial Police Department has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the homicide investigation.

Ferguson has been lodged in Chase County Jail for manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and other charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska volleyball player give a teammate a high five during the Huskers' sweep over Indiana.
Kubik, Knuckles passing on extra season with Huskers
The North Platte Rec Center hosted the Turkey Trot 5k as runners made their way through the...
Runners gather for Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5k
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
NORTH PLATTE GIRL'S BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Winter Sports Preview: North Platte Girl’s Basketball
Mickey Joseph
Joseph prepares for last game as Nebraska’s Interim Head Football Coach

Latest News

The MercyMe 2023 Tour will stop in 26 cities nationwide
MercyMe coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
Accident at 2nd and Jeffers Street
Accident at Second and Jeffers causes car to flip
Newsmakers 11-25-2022 Triple Bee Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair
Newsmakers 11-25-2022 Triple Bee Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair
Accident at 2nd and Jeffers Street
Accident at 2nd and Jeffers Street