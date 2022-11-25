North Platte businesses celebrate Small Shop Saturday

Stores getting ready for the big day on Saturday
Stores getting ready for the big day on Saturday
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Black Friday isn’t the only day you can get deals; Small Shop Saturday will be in full effect starting Saturday morning. Small businesses in North Plattes will participate, and some will offer even better deals on Saturday than they did on Friday.

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development is partnering with 40 small businesses in the area and creating a small shop passport. This is giving the locals an incentive to check out the small businesses and see what deals they have to offer. With the passport, if you fill it up and get eight stamps, you are eligible for a raffle where the first place winner gets over $1,400 and the second place winner gets over $500 in gift cards to these small businesses.

“Small shop “Saturday is always the best sales day of the year, so we do have discounts today, but tomorrow they will be even greater,” Hirschfeld’s store manager Abbie Pack stated on Saturday. “Saturday is universally our best deal of the year, and we really do that to support the program of small business Saturday and really provide that that is a day for large deals.”

