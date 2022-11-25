Overall decent conditions Black Friday into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and beautiful Thanksgiving Day, a even better and mainly sunny Black Friday weekend ahead for the region.

With an area of high pressure on top of us and centered to the southeast, this allows for the region to see nothing great conditions for those Black Friday shopping plans with highs in the low to mid 60s, which is above average for this time of year, with mainly sunny skies. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s with mainly clear conditions and a few fair weather clouds are possible overnight as well.

Mild and beautiful conditions Black Friday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the weekend, conditions will remain mild with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s with mainly sunny skies for Saturday. Overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning,a cold front, that is currently located in the Northwest United States, will come down and allow for the temperatures to drop on Sunday slightly, with highs in the low to mid 50s with mainly sunny skies. Some precipitation is possible in the Panhandle Saturday night, but this potential is limited.

Overall decent conditions as head into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

As we head into early next week, a storm system, along with a cold front, will be moving into the viewing area and this could provide us with our first significiant snowfall of the season. The details on the amount of snowfall is still being narrowed down, but according to early guidance, the amount of snow could be between 1 to 4 inches. We will keep you posted as we get closer to this event. The main timing for this system will be between Monday night into Tuesday.

