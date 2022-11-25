Sacred Oath gives veterans Thanksgiving meal

Sacred Oath giving Vets a Thanksgiving meal(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sacred Oath Organization is a veterans-focused charity. This Thanksgiving, they invited all the veterans in town to enjoy a hot meal and some comradery as well. They had six 22-pound turkeys available, along with ham pies and many other sides, for those that wanted to go.

Sacred Oath held the dinner at the Salvation Army, where many people attended with their families, loved ones, or support groups. The founder of the Sacred Oath organization is Alicia Small. Alicia is also a veteran herself and has endured a lot of tough times. Now she is using her organization to help others who are in a similar situation.

“Who better to help veterans than other veterans? One of the things that leads to suicide is isolation,” Small said. “What we are trying to do is get everybody together so they know somebody cares and they know they have connections that they can make.”

To donate, individuals can visit their Facebook page.

