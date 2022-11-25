US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard after he reportedly went overboard.(Carnival Corporation via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a Carnival Cruise passenger from the Gulf of Mexico after he went overboard from the cruise ship the Carnival Valor.

He was found responsive, given medical treatment and flown to New Orleans where EMS was waiting for him.

The ship departed New Orleans Wednesday.

The Coast Guard got the call Thursday afternoon after the passenger’s sister reported him missing at 12 p.m., saying he was last seen late the previous evening.

The cruise ship helped with search and rescue Thursday afternoon and then was cleared to continue on to Cozumel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska volleyball player give a teammate a high five during the Huskers' sweep over Indiana.
Kubik, Knuckles passing on extra season with Huskers
The North Platte Rec Center hosted the Turkey Trot 5k as runners made their way through the...
Runners gather for Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5k
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
NORTH PLATTE GIRL'S BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Winter Sports Preview: North Platte Girl’s Basketball
Mickey Joseph
Joseph prepares for last game as Nebraska’s Interim Head Football Coach

Latest News

An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
Overall decent conditions as head into the weekend
Overall decent conditions Black Friday into the weekend
FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The...
Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday