Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage.

Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street.

When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of the house.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

All occupants of the home left before the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

The fire caused roughly $75,000 in damages to the structure and $25,500 to the home’s contents.

