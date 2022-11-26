Arrest warrant issued for man allegedly connected to missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly connected to Cari Allen, who has been missing since Nov. 19.

According to the arrest warrant issued in Douglas County Court, 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Omaha is wanted for kidnapping and accessory to a felony.

The arrest warrant alleges Scott abducted 43-year-old Cari Allen on or around Nov. 20. Allen was last seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo the night of Nov. 19 around 11 p.m.

Authorities have been searching for Allen throughout the last week. Recently, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched a landfill potentially connected to the case.

A car was also towed from Allen’s residence on Nov. 23 as authorities searched the home.

A home in Topeka belonging to Aldrick Scott was also searched by Douglas County investigators, with the help of the Topeka Police Department, in relation to the case.

When police arrived at the Topeka home, no one was there to answer the door.

The connection to the two locations was seemingly made after an odd 911 call Monday night that came from a third party in Texas, according to WIBW, our sister station in Topeka. Dispatch mentioned a code that means dead body.

