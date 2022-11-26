‘Fame’, ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara dies at 63

Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the age of 63, Her publicist reported on Nov. 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Nick Ut)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Oscar-winning musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 63, according to a statement from her publicist.

Cara’s publicist, Judith Moore, reported the news on Twitter Saturday morning. She reported Cara died at her home in Florida and the cause of her death is unknown at this time.

“She was a beautiful, gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and movies,” Moore said in the released statement.

Cara was best known for singing the title tracks to the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance.”

Cara won a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in “Fame.” She also won an Oscar and two Grammys for the title track for “Flashdance,” “Flashdance ... What a Feeling.”

Moore said in the statement a memorial service for Cara’s fans will be planned.

