Matt Rhule to lead Nebraska Football Program

Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Now that the 2022 football season has ended, Nebraska had named its next head coach, and Matt Rhule is getting the job.

Rhule, who most recently spent 2+ seasons as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers before being fired in early October, was announced by the athletic department today.

Before making the jump to the NFL, Rhule coached three seasons at Baylor, where he led the Bears to an 11-3 record and Sugar Bowl appearance in 2019.

Before that, he spent four years as the head coach at Temple University, appearing in two bowl games and cracking the AP Top 25 on multiple occasions.

The hire makes him the sixth head coach at Nebraska since Tom Osborne retired following the 1997 season.

Since Osborne’s retirement, the Huskers are 187-118 and have not appeared in a bowl game since 2016.

Rhule will take over after Athletic Director Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost in September following a 1-2 start to the 2022 season. Frost went 16-31 during his time at Nebraska.

