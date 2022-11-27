KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Skeeter and Minnie!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week we decided to shine a light on a pair of amazing pets currently up for adoption, rather than just one.

Skeeter is a smart, kitten at heart. He is clean and takes good care of himself. His pair mate, Minnie, makes sure he does. While she is not officially his mother, she has sure taken on the title of making sure he’s well behaved. She supervises him, makes sure he eats, and plays with him. She is also great at making sure his face is groomed.

The really nice thing about this pair, is that they don’t fight over food. They graze on it. Anyone who has had a cat that needs to be fed at a certain time knows how awesome this is out of a pair.

If you’d like to adopt them, you can contact Fur the Love of PAWS through their website or Facebook.

Skeeter and Minnie
Skeeter and Minnie(Ian Mason/KNOP)

