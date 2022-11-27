Nebraska hires Matt Rhule as head coach

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nebraska hired Matt Rhule as their new Head Coach on Saturday Morning, Rhule will take over for interim coach Mickey Joseph.

Rhule was fired by the NFL’s Carolina Panthers earlier this season after starting the year off 1-5, the Panthers still owe Rhule around $40 million dollars.

Rhule’s new contract at Nebraska will run for 8 years, more specific details about the deal will be announce on Monday when Rhule is officially announce as Head Coach

