Golden Spike Tower celebrates Museum Store Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but what about Museum Store Sunday?

It’s a new event, and the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte went all out for it.

According to Kirsten Parker, the Executive Director of the Golden Spike Tower, stores are vital parts of the museum. They are able to help fund the museums so they can get new exhibits, add sections, and maintain their current offerings.

Museum Store Sunday allows the Golden Spike Tower to draw in extra guests and remind them of the importance of museums and their stores.

