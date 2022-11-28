Police respond to crash in east North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Phillips Avenue and Welch Avenue on Monday.

A Chevy sedan was going westbound on Phillips while a worker truck tried to turn east onto Philip Avenue from Welch, and both cars collided.

No injuries were reported, and both parties were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.