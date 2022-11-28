Police respond to crash in east North Platte

The North Platte Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Phillips Avenue...
The North Platte Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Phillips Avenue and Welch Avenue on Monday.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Phillips Avenue and Welch Avenue on Monday.

A Chevy sedan was going westbound on Phillips while a worker truck tried to turn east onto Philip Avenue from Welch, and both cars collided.

No injuries were reported, and both parties were wearing their seat belts.

