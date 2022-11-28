Santa’s Workshop kicks off in Cody Park
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Santa’s Workshop is on full display at Cody Park!
The North Pole light display is open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Dec. 30th.
Rides and concessions, horse drawn carriage rides/wagons rides, and Santa are available Friday through Sunday.
Check the Cody Park Rides & Concessions Facebook page to see times and dates for Santa, horse drawn carriage rides/wagons rides as dates and times will vary.
