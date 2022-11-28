Winter Weather Advisories in effect Monday night into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a mild and mainly sunny weekend, snow will return to the viewing area during the evening Monday into Tuesday with Winter Weather Advisories in effect.

The recipe for our snowstorm are the following:

*A strong Alberta Clipper system will be moving from the Northwest portions of the country and this will allow for a good cooldown to occur with this will allow for the atmosphere to cool down to near freezing as we head into the evening hours.

*A developing area of low pressure is developing in Colorado and this will go to the east over the next 12 to 24 hours into Kansas. This low will also be deepening as time progresses.

*These two forces will combine and this will allow for frontegenesis band of snow to develop and for this reason, majoirty of the viewing area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 p.m. MST Monday until 2 p.m. MST Tuesday for the Panhandle and 12 a.m. CST Tuesday until 6 p.m. CST Tuesday. Highs on Monday, before the system comes through Monday night into Tuesday, will reach into the 40s and 50s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the viewing area overnight Monday into Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

The timing for the system and amount of snowfall here as follows:

Nebraska Panhandle:

Start Time: 5 p.m. MST Monday. End Time: Early afternoon Tuesday.

Snowfall Amounts: 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts.

Greater Nebraska:

Start Time: 12 a.m. CST Tuesday. End Time: Mid afternoon Tuesday.

Snowfall Amounts: 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts.

Highs during the day Tuesday will also be very cold with values in the 20s and wind chill chill values in the 10s. Gusty winds of 20 to 30 mph are likely too, gving the potenital of some blowing snow. In the wake of the snow Tuesday night, the lows will drop down into the single digits into the negative single digits with wind chills well into the negatives.

Signficiant snowfall is likely Monday night into Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

