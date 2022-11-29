11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot.(Eric Vaughn / CC BY 2.0)
By WDTV News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident in West Virginia on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources told WDTV the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot.

The shooting happened on Bear Mountain near the West Virginia-Virginia state line. Agencies from both states responded.

The DNR is continuing to investigate the boy’s death and did not say who fired the fatal shot.

The child’s identity has not yet been released.

The death comes after a similar hunting accident happened just four days prior in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 11-year-old Easton Thom was shot when a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle.

The gun discharged and hit the middle school student in the chest. Thom died at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man builds dream of working with Legos
Nebraska man starts online business and builds his dream with Legos
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Signficiant snowfall is likely Monday night into Tuesday
Winter Weather Advisories in effect Monday night into Tuesday
The North Platte Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Phillips Avenue...
Police respond to crash in east North Platte
Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the new Nebraska Football Head Coach Monday, Nov. 28,...
WATCH: Matt Rhule introduced as Nebraska Football Head Coach

Latest News

Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
FILE - President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Michigan on Tuesday.
At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions ‘built middle class’
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy
FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the talks between Russian Foreign...
Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody