Lincoln County Commissioners discuss liquor law change

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed a potential change to the county’s liquor laws regarding the sale of alcohol on Sundays.

Recently the City of North Platte made a change to their liquor laws allowing for the sale of alcohol before noon, aligning it with the other days of the week. However, Lincoln County, outside of North Platte city limits, still operates under the old law. Today’s discussions among the commissioners and one local business should see a resolution on the docket soon to unify the laws between the city and the county.

”I did talk to one of the servers when I was in there a couple of evenings ago,” said District 3 Commissioner Micaela Wuehler, “and she works in town also, and she said it is hard to remember, not just for the younger servers, but for the older ones too, it sounds like we are splitting hairs a bit on Sunday mornings.”

Commissioner Chairman Chris Bruns says that any resolution would, at the earliest, be on next Monday’s meeting schedule.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.