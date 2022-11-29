Nebraska man starts online business and builds his dream with Legos

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ever since Matthew Vaughn was a child, he’s love Legos. Now, he owns his own small business selling them online.

Back in 2019 while Vaughn was working at his local grocery store and was in community college. He started selling Legos on Facebook to make some money to pay his bills, and he soon realized that he was making more money than working at the grocery store.

He then decided to start auctioning them on Instagram, and began making even more money.

After finishing his degree, he consulted with an accountant and realized that he would make more selling Legos than other jobs he was looking at.

For Vaughn, it was an easy question. He enjoyed selling Legos, and didn’t see it as much of a job.

