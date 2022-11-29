North Platte Police issue 32 citations, 3 felony arrests during special enforcement

North Platte Police Dept. shares that car thefts increase in the spring and summer months.
Over the five-day enforcement period, NPPD issued 32 citations.(Marresa Burke)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department (NPPD) participated in the Nebraska “Buckle Up Every Trip Every Time” enforcement grant which took place from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27.

The grant allowed NPPD to step up traffic enforcement during the five-day enforcement period by deploying extra officers.

A total of 32 citations were issued. In addition to the citations, a total of 84 traffic warnings were issued.

  • 2 arrests were made for Driving Under Suspension.
  • 3 felony arrests were made. Two of the felony arrests were for controlled substance violations.
  • 1 misdemeanor arrest was made for carrying a concealed weapon.
  • 1 arrest was made for DUI.
  • 2 arrests were made for MIP.
  • 2 arrests were made for Open Containers of Alcohol.

