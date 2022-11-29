Ogallala Boys Basketball looking for another State Tournament run

The Indians prepare to attempt another deep run into the playoffs this season.
The Indians prepare to attempt another deep run into the playoffs this season.
By Jon Allen
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala boys basketball team is looking to make another run to the State Tournament following their appearance in 2021-22.

The Indians are coming off of a 22-5 season that ended in the State quarterfinals against eventual champions Ashland-Greenwood.

Ogallala looks to run a fast paced transition offense this season, and the players have been looking to get acclimated to the up-tempo style early on in practices this season.

”Our focus the first two, two and a half weeks before our first game has strictly been trying to get that conditioning in,” said Head Coach Andy Gillen, “and then also to get them high amounts of repetition so that we can shake the rust off, we like to think that our practice is designed that it’s conditioning from the time that you show up.”

Gillen says that his goal for the team is to play to their potential this season and see where they end up come February, while his players believe that a state championship is a real possibility for this team.

