Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska

Slick conditions across central Nebraska with multiple slide offs occurring.
Slick conditions across central Nebraska with multiple slide offs occurring.(Nebraska State Patrol Troop C)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday.

Rescue crews are staying busy responding to multiple accidents, including one on Interstate 80 near Shelton.

Nebraska 511 reports only emergency vehicles are being let through on eastbound I-80 between Shelton and Wood River due to a crash.

Emergency radio traffic indicated a semi truck crashed near mile marker 293. The truck was carrying organic peroxide.

Hazmat mutual aid is on its way to help with the situation.

Wind & ice will continue to make for slick driving conditions Tuesday. Emergency officials are urging drivers to be cautious, slow down and keep extra distance between other vehicles and yourself.

Drivers should check Nebraska 511 for road condition updates. You are also able to check out the plow tracker to see where they are in the state.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Signficiant snowfall is likely Monday night into Tuesday
Winter Weather Advisories in effect Monday night into Tuesday
Nebraska man builds dream of working with Legos
Nebraska man starts online business and builds his dream with Legos
Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the new Nebraska Football Head Coach Monday, Nov. 28,...
WATCH: Matt Rhule introduced as Nebraska Football Head Coach
The North Platte Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Phillips Avenue...
Police respond to crash in east North Platte

Latest News

High pressure moving into the viewing area mid to late week
Snow to taper off during the early afternoon hours Tuesday; Warming and clearing up Wednesday into Friday
KNOP Snow Potential 11-28-2022
Some snow through Tuesday morning, then clearing and warming up
Liquor Laws Potentially Changing
Commissioners Revising liquor laws
The Commissioners are looking into unifying Sunday liquor sales laws with North Platte, who...
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss liquor law change