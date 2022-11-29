Snow to taper off during the early afternoon hours Tuesday; Warming and clearing up Wednesday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Snow is to continue into the ealy afternoon hours with cold temperatures during the day Tuesday. But the weather will be changing as we get into the rest of the workweek.

With a distubance to our south, a cold front to our east and an area of high pressure to the northwest will allow for us to continue to see light snowfall during the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Winter alerts are still in effect until the afternoon hours, where an additional 1 to 3 inches possible in some locations. With the winds out of the northwest about 15 to 35 mph, not only this will cause cold temperatures in the 20s Tuesday, but also provide a hazard of blowing snow. Overnight Tuesday, with the winds still around 5 to 15 mph and out of the north, this will allow for lows to drop into the single digits to negative single digits with wind chill values into the -10s potentially in some locations.

Very frigid conditions Tuesday night with wind chills way below zero (Andre Brooks)

With our high pressure system moving towards the southeast, this will allow for conditions and temperatures to improve. Highs will be in the 30s on Wednesday, 40s on Thursday and 50s on Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

High pressure moving into the viewing area mid to late week (Andre Brooks)

